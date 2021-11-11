Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Gets First Trailer

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous took its cast of characters into uncharted territory, and fan have been curious to see exactly what the future would hold. After confirmation that the series had been renewed for a fourth season, DreamWorks and Netflix have debuted the best look yet at the upcoming fourth season, in the form of a full Season 4 trailer. You can check it out below.

In Season 4, finally escaping Isla Nublar, the campers find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. As the group begins to uncover the strange secrets of this new land, they must hatch a plan to not only save themselves, but also protect the dinosaurs from the sinister forces at work. New cast members of the series will include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Haley Joel Osment.

“If this is the last episode, we want it to feel like a fitting conclusion,” executive producer Scott Kreamer previously explained to ComicBook.com. “But the fact that they’re off the Island on a boat with something else on the boat, kind of leaves it wide open. There are so many [questions]. Do they get home? Do they go to Isla Sorna? Do they get one of the Five Deaths? Do they go to another island completely? Do they make it? I don’t know. We’ll have to see. But you do twenty-six episodes of kids running from dinosaurs, and at a certain point, you got to get off the Island and see what happens next.”

“I think that’s just kind of what it leaves — more questions than answers for Sammy,” Raini Rodriguez, who voices Sammy on the series, explained in a separate interview with ComicBook.com. “Without giving too much away, she definitely knows what’s at stake for herself. She was not going to Camp Cretaceous just to go to camp. She was going for a purpose and a reason to protect her family. And now that that’s being brought to light again, she’s going to do everything in her power to protect her family and her newfound camp family. I feel like it leaves her with more questions than answers, but — if anything — more determination than ever to get it right. That’s all I’ll say, because I don’t want to give too much away.”

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Season 4 is expected to debut on December 3rd.