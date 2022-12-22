Justified: City Primeval First Look Reveals Timothy Olyphant's Return

FX's Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, has released a first look at Timothy Olyphant's return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. A new image, shared by Entertainment Weekly, offers up a first look at the character in the story that picks up a decade after the end of the original series. Fans of last saw the character in the Justified finale where he had his final showdown and left Harlan County behind. The new series will debut summer of 2023 and according to showrunner Dave Andron, it will be a very new series.

"It's very, very new. Not quite the old Justified," Andron said. "Only people who read the book might have an idea, but I think people who haven't, who just expect the old thing, are going to be very surprised."

(Photo: FX/Entertainment Weekly)

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, Justified: City Primeval follows Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens trying to help raise a teenager and contend with a changing world eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami. However, while in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-back series will feature cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, Ravi Patel, and Vivian Olyphant.

"The cool thing about it is that tonally, it feels like the show we did, but it also feels very different," showrunner Michael Dinner said. "The great thing about doing Elmore's stuff is that we say that you don't see the joke coming, you don't see the violence coming, and you don't see the emotion coming sometimes, and everything kind of sneaks up on you. It's surprising. To me, it feels like a grown-up version of what we did. It feels both familiar and different, and [has] all these new characters who feel of this universe."

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, previously said in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

