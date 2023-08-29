Justified: City Primeval EP Addresses Season 2 Potential

Justified: City Primeval's final episode airs on Tuesday night on FX, but fans of the follow-up to the award-winning Justified series are already wondering if there will be a second season or even another limited series to continue Marshal Raylan Givens' story. Now, series executive producer Michael Dinner is addressing the issue, telling TVLine that it's really up to FX, but that he's happy with how things end up.

"It's up to FX — what they want to do, if they want to tell another chapter," Dinner said. "If they don't, then, you know, it was good to do this and we feel really good about where we ended."

Dinner Has Previously Said that a Third Installment Is Possible

Last month, Dinner explained that while it would ultimately be up to FX, he does think that there are stories to tell and that the people involved in the series — including star Timothy Olyphant — would be interested in more.

"Well, here's the thing. We didn't do this to go back to the past, but to go back to the feeling we had doing this in the past," Dinner explained. "And I think everybody came away from it feeling like we had a great time: the writers who were in the room, the actors, most particularly Tim. I've said it before, but I think the six years of the original Justified is the first act of this guy's life. The story is you can't go home again, but this is a different story. We pick him up about 10 years later, and there's an existential story in these eight episodes. The road in front of him is a lot shorter than the road behind, and how do we deal with that? It's something we'll all deal with, you know?"

"But I do think there's a third chapter, in success, if the audience comes to this," the filmmaker continued. "We're waiting to see how that happens over the next couple weeks, and if FX wants to do another chapter, I think that Tim would want to do it. Dave and I would want to do it. [Justified showrunner] Graham [Yost] is in an Apple deal, but he acted like the uncle on this. And whether he is still in an Apple deal or not, he would probably give it his blessing. The rest of the writers would also want to do it, so it'd be great to do another chapter."

What is Justified: City Primeval About?

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

In addition to Olyphant, the series stars Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweetie, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Ravi Patel as Rick Newley, Victor Williams as Wendell and Timothy Olyphant's actual daughter, Vivian Olyphant, as Willa.

Do you want more Justified: City Primeval? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.