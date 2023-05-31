Justified: City Primeval Gets Full-Length Trailer

Justified: City Primeval has an official trailer, which you can watch below!

Justified: City Primeval will be arriving on FX Networks and Hulu in mid-July, and will star Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, and Boyd Holbrook, in a story that sees Olyphant's US Marshal, Raylan Givens, getting sucked into another dark crime tale:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

"'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment said in a statement when City Primeval was announced. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter also added: "When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens. The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael, and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."

Justified: City Primeval will premiere on FX on July 18th.