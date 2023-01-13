Justified's Timothy Olyphant Doesn't Rule Out More Seasons of Revival

FX's Justified is making a comeback this year with Justified: City Primeval, an eight-episode miniseries that will bring back Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. City Primeval is being presented as a standalone miniseries event – but for longtime fans of the series, the hope is that this limited revival leads to more. The team behind Justified: City Primeval isn't doing anything to fuel fan hopes for even more Justified – but Timothy Olyphant isn't quite ruling it out, either.

"I would show up," Timothy Olyphant told reporters when asked if he would continue with the Justified franchise after City Primeval. The actor was out doing press at the TCA panel for Justified: City Primeval, along with series creator Graham Yost, and Justified: City Primeval showrunners Michael Dinner and Dave Andron.

Olyphant is feeling confident enough about Justified's future right now, having had a pleasant experience coming back for City Primeval. The actor expressed his utmost confidence in the creative team behind the show while at the TCA presentation:

"I didn't have any concerns. I love these guys," Olyphant said about Yost, Dinner, and executive producers Peter Leonard and Sarah Timberman. "I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I'd be there for it."

Justified: City Primeval Synopsis: Raylan Givens left Kentucky for Miami, where he continues working as a U.S. Marshal while helping raise his daughter. He soon finds himself in Detroit, pursuing The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell, who has been eluding the Detroit police force.

The cast of Justified: City Primeval includes Timothy Olyphant (obvs) alongside new additions like Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook (as new villain Clement Mansel), Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, Ravi Patel, and Vivian Olyphant playing Raylan Givens' daughter Willa.

"When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter said when the series was announced. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."

Via: Deadline