Justified: City Primeval Reveals New Photos of Timothy Olyphant Back as Raylan Givens

Last year, FX officially announced the revival of the fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star in Justified: City Primeval. Fans got their first look at Olyphant's return as Raylan Givens in December, and the official Instagram account for the series shared some more photos of the actor this week.

"It's good to see Raylan givens put the hat back on. City Primeval is on the way. @justifiedfx," FX shared on Instagram. "A picture worth 1000 Raylan quotes. @justifiedfx: City Primeval is on the way," they added in another post. You can check out the photos of Olyphant below:

What Is Justified: City Primeval About?

Justified: City Primeval was inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, Ravi Patel, and Vivian Olyphant.

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, previously said in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

Will There Be More Justified?

"I would show up," Olyphant told reporters when asked if he would continue with the Justified franchise after City Primeval. The actor was doing press at the TCA panel for Justified: City Primeval, along with series creator Graham Yost, and Justified: City Primeval showrunners Michael Dinner and Dave Andron.

"I didn't have any concerns. I love these guys," Olyphant said about Yost, Dinner, and executive producers Peter Leonard and Sarah Timberman. "I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I'd be there for it."

Stay tuned for more updates about Justified: City Primeval which doesn't have a release date, but is expected to return this year.