Justified: City Primeval Teaser Trailer Released by FX

Raylan Givens is back. On Tuesday, FX dropped a new teaser trailer for Justified: City Primeval and while the short video doesn't have any dialogue, it does give viewers Timothy Olyphant's Raylan exiting a building onto the busy, noisy streets of Detroit. It's a big shift from Justified, which wrapped up back in 2015 and was set in Kentucky and this teaser definitely drives that home. You can check the teaser trailer out for yourself below. The series is set to debut on July 18th.

FX Excited About Justified Revival

"'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment previously shared in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

"When 'Justified' concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter added. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael, and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."

What is Justified: City Primeval about?

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

In addition to Olyphant, the series stars Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweetie, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Ravi Patel as Rick Newley, Victor Williams as Wendell and Timothy Olyphant's actual daughter, Vivian Olyphant, as Willa.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18th on FX.