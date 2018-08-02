Justin Timberlake to Produce New ‘Spin the Wheel’ Game Show With Dax Shepard as Host

Justin Timberlake is joining the ranks of flashy game show producers with Spin The Wheel for Fox, the network said Thursday. Dax Shepard has been tapped to host.

Fox announced the show at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, reports The Wrap. It will feature contestants competing for up to $20 million per episode using a massive wheel. Contestants will have to answer pop culture questions, making it Wheel of Fortune-meets-Trivial Pursuit.

The show was created by Timberlake with The Wall‘s Andrew Glassman.

“This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people’s lives,” Rob Wade, Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said in a statement. “We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history. We can’t wait to Spin The Wheel.”

“I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people. It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka,” Shepard added.

“Spin the Wheel is the opportunity of a lifetime, and every time someone spins, a massive fortune is on the line. This is all about a rollercoaster of emotions, positive energy and some incredible wins,” Glassman said.

Aside from The Wall, Glassman’s other credits include the dating show Sweet Home Alabama, the 2017 edition of Battle of the Network Stars, High Society and Match Made In Heaven.

Timberlake, Glassman, Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright are executive producing.

Spin the Wheel was not the only new game show Fox announced Thursday. The network also picked up the Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai, which is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and Arthur Smith’s A. Smith & Co. Productions. Lowe compared his show to The $10,000 Pyramid.

“I’ve loved mental competition shows ever since,” Lowe said in a statement to Deadline. “For me, Mental Samurai is addicting. Every time you play, you think: THIS time I’m gonna win! But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack. Also, as a producer, I’m excited to get into this new arena.”

Nick Cannon will also host The Masked Singer for Fox in January 2019. Based on a South Korean reality show, it features two celebrities singing, with both masked from head-to-toe. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are on the panel to find out who is singing.

All three shows will debut during the 2018-2019 TV season.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images