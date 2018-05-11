Kanye West Reacts To ‘Rick And Morty’ Being Renewed

Kanye West isn’t exactly loved for expressing his opinion these days, but fans and haters alike will probably appreciate what West has to say on one subject: Rick and Morty’s big renewal announcement!

After learning along with the rest of the fandom that Rick and Morty will be back for seventy more episodes (all the way up to season 7), Kanye had the following to say:

“This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.”

This should open a floodgate of fan ideas about how Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon should either:

Get Kanye West to do an episode of the show, either as himself or some outrageous character. Use the show to totally roast Kanye in some twisted way that only Rick and Morty can.

Rick and Morty season 3 ended on a hilarious standalone episode that saw Rick take on the president of the United States, ultimately having to impersonate an alternate version of himself to convince the government that he could be trusted again. At the same time, in terms of the larger overarching mythology of the series, season 3 left a lot of dangling threads – which fans have been theorizing about in agony, while waiting to hear if/when the show would return for season 4.

Those dangling threads include clues to Rick’s true origin; the looming threat of “Evil Morty,” who is now the despot leader of the Citadel; the question of whether Beth is truly a clone (and what happened to the original Beth, if so); Galactic Federation agents Tammy and “Phoenix Person” still being out there on Rick’s tail; and of course, the fate of Mr. Poopybutthole.

Of course, this being Rick and Morty, Roiland and Harmon could go all season and never really get into any of those matters, just to mess with fans.

Rick and Morty will return for season 4 on Adult Swim… eventually.