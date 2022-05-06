Kate McKinnon Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sketch, Says Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

✖

Saturday Night Live just aired something pretty big. On tonight's episode, Kate McKinnon revealed that she would be saying goodbye to the series and she used on of her beta sketches to do so. The sketch featured three people being interviewed about being abducted by aliens and Cecily Tyson, who plays the host, and they say that the experience teaches them the secret of life/the meaning of the universe together. Soon after, McKinnon reveals that she was groped by tiny green aliens. She also had a line that says something along the lines of it sounds like you two were in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This sketch isn't the first time the comedian has done something similar. It's actually one of the most beloved sketches in Saturday Night Live history. McKinnon first appeared in the "Close Encounter" skit in 2015 alongside Bryant, Strong, and host Ryan Gosling, who had trouble keeping it together throughout the entire sketch. She would later reprise the role of the disgruntled alien abductee with hosts Brie Larson, Casey Affeck, Liev Schreiber, and tonight's host Natasha Lyonne.

Due to this being the last edition of the sketch, it ends with Pentagon officers stating that the aliens are giving the government access to their technology in exchange for one of the humans to live with the aliens forever. McKinnon then says "I can read the room" and then enters a door with a bright light, where she stops and looks back at the audience.

The comedian then thanks Earth for allowing her around for the past few years while fighting back tears because she's exiting the show after this episode. Then the skit featured two little Greta aliens that said "live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" You can check out the send-off below.

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

