New Katy Keene Poster Released

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the release of Katy Keene, the latest live-action series to officially hit The CW. The series, which will follow the lives and loves of four young adults in New York City, is set to be a heartfelt and stylish sister series to the network’s hit, Riverdale. To celebrate, The CW has released a new piece of key art for Katy Keene, which shows off the series’ dreamy sensibility in a pretty gorgeous way. The poster, which you can check out below, features Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp).

The cast also includes Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katerine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Before Katy Keene is set to officially debut, fans will get to formally meet the titular character on an episode of Riverdale, where she will share a scene with her established acquaintance, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement when the crossover was announced. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene is set to debut on February 6, 2020 at 8/7c on The CW.