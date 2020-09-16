Kevin Smith Jokes About Being on HBO’s Payroll After Hyping Up Lovecraft Country and More

✖

Kevin Smith is headed to New Jersey this week for the opening of his latest Mooby's pop-up as well as the Jay & Silent Bob Get Old 10th-anniversary event. However, he's taking some time before his travels to catch up on HBO content. The director known for Clerks, Mallrats, and more has been hyping up shows such as Lovecraft Country and Raised By Wolves. He also got excited about the placement of Clerks on HBO Max. You can check out some of the posts below...

“Who knew a story about androids could be so emotional? I am in LOVE with and fascinated by the new @hbomax series @RaisedWolvesMAX! Easily in my sci-fi top 10 already. Aaron Guzikowski is a genius, and this Ridley Scott kid could go places,” Smith wrote.

Who knew a story about androids could be so emotional? I am in LOVE with and fascinated by the new @hbomax series @RaisedWolvesMAX! Easily in my sci-fi top 10 already. Aaron Guzikowski is a genius, and this Ridley Scott kid could go places! pic.twitter.com/f8b1ZHIA2r — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 14, 2020

“It seems like I’m on the @HBO payroll (I’m not), but the brilliant @LovecraftHBO is to horror what @RaisedWolvesMAX is to sci-fi! @MishaGreen is telling tales I’ve never seen before and I’m enthralled by this show each week! @jurneesmollett and the entire cast deserve many Emmys,” he added.

It seems like I’m on the @HBO payroll (I’m not), but the brilliant @LovecraftHBO is to horror what @RaisedWolvesMAX is to sci-fi! @MishaGreen is telling tales I’ve never seen before and I’m enthralled by this show each week! @jurneesmollett and the entire cast deserve many Emmys! pic.twitter.com/mLkN1KfBsY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 14, 2020

“I was scrolling through @hbomax and discovered that not only is CLERKS available in a 90’s Throwback section, it’s also situated beside one of *my* favorite 90’s films, HOUSE PARTY! Dante and Randal and Kid and Play right next door to each other. This would blow young Kev’s mind,” Smith posted.

I was scrolling through @hbomax and discovered that not only is CLERKS available in a 90’s Throwback section, it’s also situated beside one of *my* favorite 90’s films, HOUSE PARTY! Dante and Randal and Kid and Play right next door to each other. This would blow young Kev’s mind. pic.twitter.com/emBdpzhupL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 15, 2020

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of Raised by Wolves premiere on Thursdays on HBO Max.