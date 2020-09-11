Jay & Silent Bob Get Old Set to Have 10th Anniversary Event

✖

Kevin Smith is heading to New Jersey next week and he's got an exciting line-up of events. Not only is the second Mooby's pop-up location opening in Red Bank on September 18th, but that night will also feature a special event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of his podcast with Jason Mewes, Jay & Silent Bob Get Old. Smith recently took to Instagram to share details of the event, which is taking place at a drive-in in Holmdel. You can check out the details below:

"NEW JERSEY! @jayandsilentbob are coming home again! @JayMewes and I present the 10th Anniversary episode of our podcast Jay & Silent Bob Get Old at the @bellworks Drive-In in Holmdel next FRIDAY, 9/18! While we’re be back east for the @moobyspopup opening in Red Bank at @giannispizzeria, it felt like a socially distant observation of a decade of demon-fighting was in order! So join us to see two boys from Jersey gettin’ oral with each other live on stage! Tickets are at the link in my bio! Then, next week, jump in your car and come celebrate Jay for striking back against his addictions before rebooting his life! (Awesome Art by @thedarknatereturns)," Smith wrote. You can view the poster below:

Smith originally started the podcast with Mewes ten years ago as a way to help his friend stay sober. In fact, Smith recently celebrated Mewes' ten years of sobriety on Instagram, saying, "Today marks 10 years of a booze-and-drug-free for my hetero-lifemate - a sobriety that led to nearly a decade of touring with our @jayandsilentbob Get Old podcast." He added, "It’s been an excellent decade in which we both grew closer because Jay made the choice to keep it clean. It’s hard governing your habits but Jay does it daily now - and because he does, he makes our lives fun and profitable!"

Will you be checking out Smith's upcoming events in New Jersey? Tell us in the comments!