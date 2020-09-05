Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s Pop-Up in New Jersey Is Already Sold Out

✖

Another Mooby's pop-up is coming to New Jersey! Unfortunately for east coast fans (but fortunately for Kevin Smith), the location has already sold out of reservations for its brief stay in Red Bank's Gianni's. Smith has been promoting the pop-up on social media, and even showed off some new merch, which you can also purchase online. Smith took to Twitter today to reveal the news of the pop-up selling out, and share he'll be there in person on opening day.

"JERSEY REPRESENT! The Mooby’s Pop-Up at Gianni’s in Red Bank, NJ is udderly SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone who made this such an incredible success - and all without spending a cent in advertising, using social media only! See you Friday 9/18! I’ll be the guy in the mask & hat," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

The director also posted this earlier in the day, shortly before the final spots filled: "The stamping of bags and boxes at Gianni’s has begun! There are only 5 bookings left at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Red Bank! After that, the entire week is sold out!"

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Smith talked about the opening of Mooby's in Los Angeles and explained the process of getting it started.

In addition to Mooby's, Smith has plenty of projects for fans to look forward to. Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during Talking Shop, and discussed his Mallrats sequel. As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

