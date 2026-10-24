Kingpin Actor Teases Future MCU Appearances & Reveals the Iconic Character He Wants Fisk to Fight

It’s no secret that Daredevil: Born Again will be ending after its third season, which is set to debut in 2027. And while most people would assume that this spelled the end for certain characters, such as Kingpin, Vincent D’Onofrio doesn’t share that same opinion. Per Pop Off, D’Onofrio said, “It’s not over,” stating that it wouldn’t actually be over until these characters were recast (which doesn’t seem to be happening). But the actor also shared a dream for Fisk’s ultimate future fight, saying he wanted to “beat Spider-Man’s ass.”

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Fans immediately jumped on the idea of Fisk taking on not only his longtime rival Matt Murdock but also Peter Parker, claiming that the setup works perfectly for the continuation of the street-level hero roots that Peter came back to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “Get all three of them in a Spider-Man movie NOW,” said one fan on X. Alongside pictures of Fisk, Murdock, and Parker, another fan added, “The best is yet to come.”

What Could Possibly Come After Daredevil: Born Again?

Vincent D'Onofrio tells us that he, Charlie Cox and Wilson Bethel will all be back in Marvel. Not sure when or what project but “it’s not over.”



He reassured us that it’s only over when their roles are being recast (which they’re not). pic.twitter.com/etpunJmsT5 — Pop Off (@PopOffShow) October 24, 2026

That really is anyone’s guess. According to Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Television’s big boss, “The plan was always to culminate at 3, because the way we’re looking at it, the original series is 3 seasons, Born Again is 3 seasons. They’re kind of like trade paperbacks or collections that you can slot into your shelves, like these are two 3-volume sets, and then we will take a breath and figure out what’s next for the character.” What we do know, however, is that Season 3 is already proving that it’s going to end this part of the story with a serious bang, bringing back Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones), likely to defend the city and free Murdock from prison after the events of Season 2 landed him there after exposing him as Daredevil.

Elektra (Elodie Yung) will also be returning for the final season, seemingly on a path that will have her facing off against Fisk and Bullseye. Speaking about the final season as a whole, D’Onofrio said, “We had a particular thing to do that was very hard, and we pulled it off.” The third season has also officially adapted the fan-favorite comic storyline, “The Devil in Cell Block D,” which is sure to be an impressive spectacle once it comes to the small screen next year. And while fans are excited for the events that are upcoming, they’re also genuinely bummed that the series is coming to an end after what feels like such a short run. “Very sad that they’re ending this; the original show is one of my all-time favorites, and I thought this show had finally found its footing. This ending next year does line up with Secret Wars, but I’m really hoping this doesn’t mean the end for Charlie Cox. Maybe he’ll follow Jon Bernthal into the movies (specifically Spidey), or maybe this show is ending, but a broader Defenders/street level show is in the works,” said one fan.