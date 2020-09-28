Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Trailer for Third and Final Season Released by Netflix

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have released the trailer for the third and final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. The series returns to Netflix with its last 10 episodes on October 12th. Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts follows a young girl named Kipo, who leaves the underground burrow where she grew up to explore a strange, post-apocalyptic world. The series debuted on Netflix in early 2020 and will conclude its run with 30 episodes in total. The series is based on the webcomic Kipo by Radford Sechrist, who acts as showrunner. Bill Wolkoff developed the property for television. Studio Mir, the same studio behind The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, animates the series.

Here is Netflix and DreamWorks Animation's official synopsis for the final season of Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: "After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface 'safe' for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for."

Wolkoff clarified on Twitter that this is not a cancellation for Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts. It was always the plan for the show to run for three seasons.

"Just to be clear, Kipo wasn't cancelled," Wolkoff tweeted. "We got to tell a full and complete story over three seasons. Always had our eye on that. Can't wait for you all to see it, it's a rollercoaster."

That said, Sechrist hopes to return to Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts with animated movies after the series finale. "Oh dope they announced the final season!" he tweeted. "Honestly hoping they want to do some movies after."

Per Netflix's description of Kipo and the Age fo the Wonderbeasts, "The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017 caused creatures to grow to an incredible size and develop incredible intelligence, forcing humans to scatter for underground. After a giant mutant attack dumps her on the surface far away from her Terrarium home, Kipo gets a crash course on apocalyptic survival. She soon bands together with other surface dwellers -both human and mutant- on her journey to locate home, her father and the missing people of her underground city."

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts Season Three comes to Netflix on October 12th.