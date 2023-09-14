DC's Harley Quinn Spinoff Show Kite Man Gets A Trailer

DC's Kite Man: Hell Yeah! TV show – a spinoff of the popular Harley Quinn animated series – has gotten a first trailer – which you can watch below!

"Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man's saucy adventures in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to @streamonmax."

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/eFiMvvGU2x — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) September 14, 2023

The trailer gives us a twisted monologue from Kite Man about his mommy issues before a sizzle reel teases us with the zany comedy, sex, and violence that Warner Bros. Animation has leaned into with these adult-themed DC animated series. The Kite Man series gets actual stakes in the form of Darkseid and his forces on Apokolips preparing to invade Earth – but they have to go through Kite Man first???

Even the final title logo is packed with a joke: instead of a release date for DC's Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premiere, we're simply told that the series is "coming too soon."

"Harley Quinn unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation said when Kite Man was first announced. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

" It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons [of Harley Quinn] with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the [Valentine's Day] special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

The description of Kite Man being "Cheers, but for B-list supervillains" sounds perfectly fine by us. Harley Quinn was led by Kaley Cuoco's wonderfully unhinged and gleeful take on Harley Quinn – but the rest of the voice cast has become equally integral in bringing even the most obscure and ridiculous DC villains characters to life. Lake Bell's Poison Ivy has become a definitive take, while Alan Tudyk has brought an entire line of characters from Joker to Condiment King to life; Ron Funches owns his version of King Shark, James Adomian's Bane is a scene-stealer, Christopher Meloni is a madman as Jim Gordon – and of course, Matt Oberg as Kite Man (and other characters) is just one of many talented voice actor veterans putting in good work for this show.

DC's Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will stream exclusively on Max.