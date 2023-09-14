Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer Released

It's almost time to return to DC's Atlantis. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the long-awaited first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DC sequel that is scheduled to be released later this year. The trailer, which you can check out above, previews what to expect from Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and his latest adventure. Fans have been eager to see footage for The Lost Kingdom for quite some time now, after only getting brief glimpses during DC FanDome 2021, as well as the 2022 "Year of Heroes" sizzle reel.

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film," director James Wan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well. You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the DCU?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last of four DC films scheduled to make their debut in 2023, begging the question of whether or not their canon and characters will carry over into James Gunn and Peter Safran's "reset" DC Universe. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Momoa previously said that fans should be excited for The Lost Kingdom regardless.

"I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU," Momoa revealed. "It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

