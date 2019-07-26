Kristen Bell Teases More Veronica Mars for the Future

With the shocking end of Veronica Mars‘s fourth season — the first in over a decade, and the first one to be released on Hulu — earlier this month, fans immediately started to wonder when or if they might get more from the snarky no-longer-a-teen detective. The answer, it seems, is that the show’s creators are working on it, as series star Kristen Bell told ComicBook.com during an interview at Comic Con International in San Diego last week. The day of our interview, the fourth season had just been released and it — spoilers! — did not have a happy ending. You can see our conversation with Bell (complete with much more specific spoilers) above.

In the new series, Veronica (Bell) has been in Neptune, running the Mars agency along with her father Keith (Enrico Colantoni), since the events of the 2014 movie. Things seem to be fairly stable, including a strained but loving relationship with Logan (Jason Dohring) and some medical troubles for Keith, when everything comes crashing down. The economic boon that spring break brings to local businesses becomes threatened by a series of bombings, and Veronica takes it upon herself to try and solve the case. That, as you might expect, puts her in the bomber’s crosshairs, leading to a tragic final episode that tees up more in the (hopefully near) future.

“Until the world is just, there will always be room for more Veronica Mars,” Bell said. “She fights for the underdog, and the show has always been about the haves and the have-nots. One of the first lines in the pilot was ‘Welcome to Neptune, California, a town without a middle class.’ Rob’s always written a story about the haves and have-nots, and that problem is why this show is so gripping. Because it’s real: the jealousy of what other people have, the right and wrong sides of the track. It’s very real for people, so I don’t think there would be a way, unless we’re in a utopia, that Veronica Mars could conclude.”

In our review, we said that “After more than a decade, Veronica Mars is back — and it feels like a perfect extension of its previous iterations. It has some shortcomings, and it may not be exactly what the longtime fans expect, or want, but it’s a cool, sexy, well-structured mystery.” You can get a look at that mystery now on Hulu.

What did you think of Veronica Mars‘s fourth season? Did it leave you longing for more, or did that ending send you back to some old DVDs of the first couple of seasons for comfort? Sound off in the comments below or hit me up at @russburlingame on Twitter.