Kung Fu: Olivia Liang Talks That Heartbreaking, Jaw-Dropping Season 2 Finale

Ahead of Wednesday night's Kung Fu Season 2 finale, series star Olivia Lang told ComicBook.com that fans should throw out all of their theories because they'd never imagine how it all ends and now that the episode has aired, it turns out Liang was right. The season finale, "The Source", pulled out all of the stops with an episode that saw Nicky (Liang) and her allies make one final attempt to stop Russell Tan after he rang the bell, set off an earthquake, and opened the door to the Source Realm — and hit viewers with some major emotional punches as well. Everything changes after the Season 2 finale of Kung Fu and now, Liang is opening up about that heartbreaking goodbye — as well as that jaw dropping final moment.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Kung Fu, "The Source", below.

In the Season 2 finale, Russell Tan managed to get to The Source and take its power, but due to Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) sacrificing herself, he never made it back out. Nicky and her cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao) both made it back to the real world before the door to the realm closed. But while they defeated Tan, things were far from over. Not only did cleanup of the city have to begin following the earthquake, but after being given his father's personal effects, Henry (Eddie Liu) decided that he needed to leave San Francisco to go on his own journey — one that Nicky cannot join him on. It looks like the end for Nicky and Henry.

"I know. Nicky can't catch a bleeping break," Liang told ComicBook.com. "It's like even more heartbreaking that, I guess, it's a breakup scene even though no words are really spoken, but just that unspoken-ness and understanding between these two people who love each other, and they don't want to break up, but circumstances are just pulling them apart. And Henry's going on his monastic retreat. He's mirroring Nicky's storyline before we meet her. He had to go out and find himself and find his purpose, so I think Nicky understand that. And so, it's very bittersweet to have to let him go."

But while there's a lot of heartbreak at seeing Nicky and Henry part, the episode had one last big punch for viewers. The final moments saw a woman emerge from the woods wearing only a mysterious, glowing necklace — a woman that looks an awful lot like Pei-Ling. Or maybe even Xiao. It's certainly left ambiguous and is very, very much something no one saw coming.

"Who is it? Is it Pei Ling? Is it Xiao? Is it someone else?" Liang said. "Because Xiao took on Juliette's form. Who is it? And what does that mean about the other people who were in the realm? I don't know. I don't have answers. I'm wondering, too."

What did you think about those surprising developments in the Kung Fu Season 2 finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.