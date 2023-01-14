ComicBook Nation: Last of Us TV Show Review & Ant-Man 3 Trailer Breakdown

The ComicBook Nation Crew continues Season 5 with HBO's The Last of Us review, PLUS: A breakdown of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer, a discussion of Vince McMahon's chaotic return to WWE, reviews of new TV and movie releases like HBO Max's Velma, Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye, and DC's Lazurs Planet: Alpha!

Here is what ComicBook Gaming critic Logan Moore had to say in his review of HBO's The Last of Us:

The Last of Us is to be praised for helping break the video game adaptation "curse" that has permeated for decades, but I also can't say that this TV series does enough to outshine the source material. As such, I imagine that many, like myself, who are incredibly familiar with the game might not find as much enjoyment with this retelling as they would initially expect. For new audiences, however, The Last of Us is very much worth viewing as its story is still gripping, even when told through a new medium.

And here's what ComicBook Comics critic Nicole Drum had to say about DC's latest crossover event launch, in her review of Lazarus Planet: Alpha:

The bottom line for Lazarus Planet: Alpha is that this is what it looks like when what might be an interesting idea isn't given the proper space to develop. Instead of something with strong connections to narratives that readers already know, understand, and have some investment in, they get a batch of wild ideas, a hope it is heading somewhere, a mildly-interesting premise, and great art – and the artwork is really what's worth writing home about.

