Scooby-Doo Fans Buzzing After Velma First Reactions Surface

Velma is almost here and Scooby-Doo fans can't wait to see what the show has to offer. As has been reported Mindy Kaling stars as the Mystery Incorporated mainstay. But, this is far from another iteration in the long-running Scooby franchise. Instead, Velma's a bit more targeted to mature audiences. That first teaser made that fact unmistakably clear. However, some people int he Warner Bros. fandom seem to have missed the memo and are shocked by the first reactions to the show. When things get rolling on HBO Max, the murders will be real and it will be up to everyone's favorite orange and red clad detective to get to the bottom of this. Check out some of the best posts for yourself down below.

Also joining the cast of the series are Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu as Daphne, Detroiters' Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast members for the series will include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

