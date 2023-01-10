Scooby-Doo Fans Buzzing After Velma First Reactions Surface
Velma is almost here and Scooby-Doo fans can't wait to see what the show has to offer. As has been reported Mindy Kaling stars as the Mystery Incorporated mainstay. But, this is far from another iteration in the long-running Scooby franchise. Instead, Velma's a bit more targeted to mature audiences. That first teaser made that fact unmistakably clear. However, some people int he Warner Bros. fandom seem to have missed the memo and are shocked by the first reactions to the show. When things get rolling on HBO Max, the murders will be real and it will be up to everyone's favorite orange and red clad detective to get to the bottom of this. Check out some of the best posts for yourself down below.
Also joining the cast of the series are Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu as Daphne, Detroiters' Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast members for the series will include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Will you check out Velma? Let us know in the comments down below!
So rad
I dunno much about all this new Scooby-Doo related stuff, but you know who was cool? The Spooky Space Kook. https://t.co/g3BRlLreDM— Vandy: Thicc Monster Connoisseur (@AVartwork) January 10, 2023
A wild bit of adaptation
Descriptions of the Mindy Kaling adaptation (aside from making me not want to see it) reminded me of The Venture Bros take on Scooby Doo. How great was Venture Bros? pic.twitter.com/55oxYq6DB0— Super 50s Sports (@PerfectGameLex) January 10, 2023
More comments
This was 100% a different show that they just slapped the Scooby Doo IP on. There’s no question https://t.co/htdtfj25im— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 10, 2023
Comedy
Oh so Velma gets the greenlight but MY Scooby Doo reimagining where everyone is my friend and I get to solve the mysteries and Scooby isn't as big because big dogs are too scary and I drive the van never goes anywhere?— Family Might/Could (@froonding_loom) January 10, 2023
Helpful commentary from KYM
This is not the official plot synopsis for "Velma." It's from a review by Entertainment Weekly. https://t.co/SNzapEOtcg https://t.co/OBWTx3A7FW— Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) January 10, 2023
More commentary
Yeah this definitely wasn't created as a Scooby Doo show, it's its own thing just riding off brand recognition cuz that's what it takes for studios to listen. https://t.co/dqtj08Hcf3— Mauricio | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) January 10, 2023
This is about right
As an adult man with a real job, I fear the new Scooby Doo cartoon has made a series of fatal missteps... in fact i fear i shall hardly be amused at all, let alone frightened— Mike F (@DeputyWarlock) January 10, 2023
Wild moment in the show's history
People who say an adult oriented Scooby-Doo cartoon can’t work, clearly haven’t seen the Supernatural crossover. When done right, it can be great!#scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/eFxDz7Orb7— Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) January 10, 2023