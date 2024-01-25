Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Taunts Disney With Steamboat Willie Poster

After over a decade on the air, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is almost back for a new season — and it is celebrating with the help of a familiar figure. On Wednesday, HBO released a new poster to promote the upcoming eleventh season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, ahead of its series premiere on Sunday, February 18th. The poster shows Oliver posed alongside the show's public domain version of Mickey Mouse, with the tagline "What are they gonna do, sue?"

The Steamboat Willie iteration of Mickey Mouse has already factored into Season 10 of Last Week Tonight, after the show did a brief segment on copyright law in April of 2023, culminating in them introducing their own now-legal version of the mascot. One major difference is that Last Week Tonight's iteration of Mickey has a penchant for saying controversial statements, something that Oliver expected would draw ire from the Walt Disney Company.

What Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver About?

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver features Oliver's hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today's pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, the series features the show's weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. Last last year, it was confirmed that Last Week Tonight has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the show through at least 2026.

"We're very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff," said John Oliver. "We will continue trying to stretch the term 'entertainment' to the breaking point."

"Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional." said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years."

Is Mickey Mouse in the Public Domain?

As of January 1, 2024, the version of Mickey Mouse portrayed in the 1928 short films Steamboat Willie and Plane Crazy officially entered the public domain. The topic has been a point of contention for Disney fans, already inspiring multiple horror movies and video games — although Disney has stressed its hopes to preserve the overall brand of Mickey Mouse.

"Ever since Mickey Mouse's first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney's stories, experiences, and authentic products," Disney previously said in a statement. "That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires. We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters."

As mentioned above, Season 11 of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will premiere exclusively on HBO on Sunday, February 18th.