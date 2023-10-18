Disney's Free Steamboat Willie LEGO Set Deal Is Still Available

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walt Disney Company has been celebrating its 100th birthday all year long, but it got official on October 16th. Deals associated with the event are over, but you can still get the LEGO Disney Mini Steamboat Willie (40659) set for free with any order of $150 or more using the code GIFT at checkout. You can also score free shipping on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC.

You can take advantage of the offer right here at shopDisney while it lasts. Note that you don't have to purchase anything specific at shopDisney to take advantage of the offers, though you can shop through their collection of LEGO sets right here if that's your preferred method of getting over the threshold. However, you might want to utilize it with the new Columbia Disney100 jacket collection that launched this week. You might also want to check out their Star Wars and Marvel collections.

And let's not forget that Halloween is right around the corner. The shopDIsney Halloween Shop is open for business, but time is definitely running out. Inside that link you'll find tons of costumes, accessories, and home goods for fan-favorite Disney Halloween franchises like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Disney Villains, and The Haunted Mansion.

On a related note, the upcoming animated musical Wish will be Disney's 100th anniversary film. Wish co-director Fawn Veerasunthorn had the following to say about the honor:

"We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation's 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team."

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force-a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes ("Encanto").

Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces-Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.