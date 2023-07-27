The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse to End as Mickey Meets Steamboat Willie in Exclusive New Clip

The past and present of Disney's most iconic character are meeting face-to-face on Disney+ this weekend. The popular series of shorts known as The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is coming to an end this Friday, with one final short on Disney+. This final episode is a special one, as it brings the cartoon that started it all, Steamboat Willie, into the world of the modern Mickey Mouse.

"Steamboat Silly" is a short that features both Mickey and the black-and-white Steamboat Willie version of the character. While the episode doesn't arrive until Friday morning, we here at ComicBook.com are able to show you an exclusive clip from the short, courtesy of Disney+. Check it out below!

In the clip, Mickey is attempting to watch an old film reel of the Steamboat Willie cartoon, Walt Disney's animated short that started it all for the Mouse. When the reel tears apart and Mickey believes all is lost, Willie comes to life and the two have an opportunity to take a new adventure together.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Coming to an End

"Steamboat Silly" is going to be the final short released as a part of the Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series. They began airing back in June 2013 and they were originally referred to as the Mickey Mouse shorts.

Over the last decade, there have been over 120 episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The shorts have won numerous Emmy and Annie Awards, and some have screened at the Venice Film Festival. These Mickey cartoons also provided the inspiration for Walt Disney World's Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway ride, which is located in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

"Steamboat Silly"

"Steamboat Silly" is directed by Eddie Trigueros and produced by Phillip M. Cohen and Disney Television Animation. Paul Radish is the executive producer. You can check out the short's description below!

"The beloved Emmy Award-winning The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts culminate with a final episode titled 'Steamboat Silly,' which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. The short will debut July 28th on Disney+ as part of Disney's 100-year anniversary celebration."

The "Steamboat Silly" episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will debut on Disney+ on July 28th.