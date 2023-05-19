Law & Order: Organized Crime Team Experiences Tragic Loss in SVU Crossover Season Finale

Tonight's season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime was the second part of a crossover with SVU, and it held some very tragic developments for the team. Big spoilers are incoming for SVU and Organized Crime's crossover season finale, so you've been warned. Later in the episode, the SVU and Organized Crime teams find out where Kyle, who is behind the Shadowerk website, is hiding out, but he is watching them through all sorts of cameras on the property. As they make their way through the compound, Kyle sneaks up on the group and gets a shot off, hitting Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) in the neck, and soon after he says he can't feel his legs.

Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) is holding the wound and is calling for medical to get there, but around that same moment, Kyle tries to take his own life with a sword. Everyone hears on the radio that Kyle needs medical attention, but the medic is already working on Jamie. Jamie then tells the medic to go help the kid, much to Reyes' protest, but ultimately Jamie gets the medic to go help Kyle first.

Reyes tries to keep Jamie calm and tells him he'll be okay, but Jamie keeps telling Bobby he can't feel anything. We then see Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) get a phone call from Reyes, and she tells Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) that the bullet hit Jamie's spine.

In the hospital, Jamie is seen in bed with a device connected that sends signals to his body to allow him to breathe, as Jamie still can't feel anything in his upper and lower body. Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) calls and talks to Jamie, telling him she loves him, but Jamie doesn't really respond. After they end the call, Jamie asks Reyes to disconnect the box, saying "This is not a life Bobby. This is not my life. It's not. I'm serious. Just disconnect the box. Please."

Reyes leaves the room when Jamie's father arrives, and Jamie says see you in a bit. Later you hear the equipment start to beep and the doctors and nurses rush in. It's too late though, and Jamie passes away. The team grieves and we also see Jamie's dad leaving the hospital, trying to process it. While it's not said that he disconnected Jamie, it is to a point implied. Reyes, Jet, Bell, and Stabler mourn their teammate and friend, and fans of the show and of the character will likely be processing this for some time.

What did you think of the season finale to SVU and Organized Crime?