Here's How Amanda Rollins Returns on Law & Order Crossover

A new Law & Order crossover is finally here, and it kicked off with tonight's episode of SVU and then carried over to Organized Crime. Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunited at the end of SVU and continued to team up in Organized Crime, but then fans got another welcome reunion with the return of Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Rollins exited the show earlier this season, and fans were understandably upset by the news, but now she's back for the latest crossover. While you might expect Benson to be the one to bring Rollins back into the fold, it's actually Stabler that makes that return happen.

When we see Rollins, she is teaching a class and asks a question of the students when Stabler raises his hand in the back and answers it. Rollins and Stabler then sit and talk and Rollins reveals Benson has left a message for her after Carisi couldn't keep the new baby news to himself.

I’m genuinely so glad this is how we first get to see Amanda Rollins back—successful and thriving in her professional life bc she made the right choice 🥹pic.twitter.com/nuuKUXDQMW — Jenna | Amanda Rollins Returns (@one_thinginlife) May 11, 2023

Stabler starts to tell Rollins about their current case, which revolves around a website named Shadowerk. The website allows people to crowdfund hits on people and anyone on the service can take the assignment, and they submit photo proof once it is complete. That's resulted in an international series of murders, and Benson, Stabler, and their teams are attempting to find a way to track this to the source and shut it down.

When Stabler starts to explain the details of the case and what they are trying to figure out, Rollins looks re-energized. Stabler notices, saying that she looks 10 times more energized from just this conversation than she did the entire time she was teaching the class. He then asks her if she's bored.

"The truth? I love the students but I do miss the feeling of solving a good mystery." Stabler asks if she's told Carisi, and Rollins responds, "I mean, it would break his heart. He's the one that got me the job." When Stabler asks "How about Liv", Rollins says "You of all people know how she reacts when people leave her." Stabler then makes Rollins a deal. Stabler says "I bring a little bit more mystery into your life and you work up a profile on this", and Rollins agrees.

Later in the episode, we see Rollins and Benson reunite, and Benson congratulates her on the baby. Rollins says she meant to call but Benson says Carisi let it spill. Rollins says he makes a good lawyer and not a good witness. That's when Stabler gets Benson's blessing on having her help with the case, and Rollins delivers the complete profile to Stabler. We also see footage of her alongside the rest of both teams in the promo for the season finale confirming this.

