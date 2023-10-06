Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago Shows Start Work on New Seasons with One Exception

With the Writers Strike officially brought to a close, television productions are wasting no time in gearing up, and that includes Wolf Entertainment's stable of hit franchises. Eight of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television writers rooms are officially back underway this week (via Variety), including rooms for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. There are also two new showrunners in the mix, but the one show that isn't opening up their Writers Room yet is Law & Order: Organized Crime, and that show is still in search of a new showrunner to helm season 4.

The first new showrunner is Andrea Newman, who was co-showrunner with Derek Haas but will run things solo for Season 12 of Chicago Fire. Haas is the co-creator of Chicago Fire, and previously ran FBI: International as well, but he departed Wolf Entertainment last year. Executive Producer Matt Olmstead will be taking over FBI: International for season 3.

Rick Eid will be returning as showrunner of Law & Order, and David Graziano will be returning as showrunner for Law & Order: SVU. Gwen Sigan will head up Chicago PD, and Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider will run the show over on Chicago Med. Rick Eid will be the showrunner of FBI, and David Hudgens will run the show on FBI: Most Wanted.

That leaves Organized Crime, which will look to bring in a new showrunner for season 4, and whoever takes that role will be the show's sixth showrunner. Barry O'Brien, Bryan Goluboff, and Ilene Chaiken all served as showrunners ahead of season 3, and Sean Jablonski took over the role at the start of season 3. SVU's David Graziano then took over season 3, but he won't be pulling double duty in season 4 alongside SVU.

Before the strikes happened, NBCUniversal had already revealed their new show lineup for the 2023 season, and that list didn't feature Organized Crime. Now, the show has been renewed obviously for a fourth season, but likely due to the open showrunner position, Organized Crime wasn't in the 2023 lineup. It was expected that the show would be part of the 2024 lineup and come in mid-season, but with the strikes, it's unknown if that is still the plan.

All three shows received renewals this year, with Law & Order entering season 23, SVU entering season 25, and Organized Crime entering season 4. Law & Order should also hit its 500th episode next season, while SVU will make it to its 550th. Even if Organized Crime doesn't return with season 4 in 2023, the characters in the show could very well make appearances in some of the other Law & Order shows, though that is all depending on if the actors strikes are concluded by then.

