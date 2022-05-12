Law & Order: SVU Loses Showrunner for Second Time

✖

Law & Order: SVU will have someone new at the helm of season 24, as season 22 and 23 showrunner Warren Leight is now departing the series. Leight made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he had wrapped filming on SVU season 23 and has decided to step away and take a break. He's loved working on the show and with the amazing cast, and also thanked the fans for all of their support and even their occasional dismay throughout his time with the franchise. No names have been revealed for season 24's showrunner at this time, but you can find Leight's full post below.

Leight wrote "The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I've decided to take a break. It's a privilege to work on #SVU, to write for @Mariska, @FINALLEVEL, @KelliGiddish, @PeterScanavino, @octaviopisano and all the former regulars and guest stars who come to our stage. It's a joy to write with everyone @SVUWritersRoom, I'm especially grateful to @JulieMartinNY.

And our on-set writer/producers @ItsAlwaysBreezy, @svubrendan and Bryan Goluboff. Speaking of producers, @Orsonb63, @ciliento and Ken Brown are the best in the business. Norberto somehow directed 5 eps this season, while shepherding 7 new-to-SVU directors thru their shoots. At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window. This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available. Each time casting, camera, design, wardrobe, locations, h/mu, props, drivers came up with a save.

And when they didn't, our editing room, led by the indefatigable genius, Arthur Forney did. Somehow the obstacles pulled us all closer together. The episodes stayed on track and seemed to get stronger the longer the season went on. It was an honor to work with this team, and I thank Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, @WolfEnt, and Lisa Katz, Pearlena Igbokwe, Erin Underhill and @NBCUniversal for their support and that privilege.

Finally, I'd like to thank the fans. You've stayed loyal to the show, and vocal in your support and occasional dismay, for 23 years. No other show can say that, and so you know, EVERYBODY at #SVU is grateful to you for that commitment. You too are part of this team."

