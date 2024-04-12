Law & Order: Organized Crime Could Be Moving to Peacock for Season 5

The Law & Order franchise is still going strong and shows no signs of stopping with the renewals of the flagship Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but there is one series fans are still waiting to see renewed. That would be the newest addition to the franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is currently looking for a season 5 renewal. A new report from Deadline indicates that if NBC opts not to renew Organized Crime, it could be picked up by Peacock, and according to sources there are ongoing conversations about the show moving to Peacock for season 5.

Organized Crime is the most unique in terms of storytelling and tone of the Dick Wolf productions currently airing on NBC, and at the moment it's performing below those other shows on NBC. That said, it has reportedly done well on Peacock, and the show has already grown a substantial and vocal fanbase, as there are numerous petitions for NBC to renew the series.

If it does make the jump to Peacock, it would be the second Law & Order series to switch networks or platforms midway through the run. Criminal Intent did the same thing, originally running on NBC for six seasons before airing four more seasons on USA Network. Peacock is already home to the other Law & Order shows and past seasons, so having new episodes of a series would be a nice get for the platform if it does end up happening.

We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but hopefully, new episodes of Organized Crime happen, regardless of where they call home. Season 4 brought in several members of Elliot's family, including his two brothers Randall (Dean Norris) and Joseph Jr. (Michael Trotter). There's also been an increased focus on Elliot's mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) in the season, as the family attempts to come together to take care of her.

As the season has continued, fans have learned more and more about Elliot's father and what Joseph Jr. is involved in, which seems tied to a larger drug ring. The last episode even featured a brotherly intervention for Joe Jr, and as you might expect, it did not go very well.

This will be season 24 of Law & Order, while SVU will return for its 26th season. For the Chicago family of shows, it will be Chicago Fire's 13th season, Chicago Med's 10th season, and Chicago PD's 12th season.

During the previous renewals, President of scripted programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming Lisa Katz celebrated SVU's 25th season. "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

