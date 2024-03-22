Law & Order's Sergeant Bell Returns in New Organized Crime Clip (Exclusive)

Law & Order: Organized Crime is back with an all-new episode, and we've got an exclusive clip to get you ready. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime is titled Sins of Our Fathers and will feature the return of Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) to active duty after a lengthy recovery. She doesn't get much time to settle back in though, as the team is trying to nail down the person behind Chief Bonner's brother's killing spree. As you can see in the clip, this leads the team down a history of police corruption, and it all points to Judge Bonner, the father of Chief Bonner. You can check out the full clip below.

The team analyzes the closed cases from Judge Bonner, and the team determines that most of those cases wouldn't hold up to a jury, but you don't need a jury when there's a corrupt judge at the helm. The high confession rates in these cases are paired with long sentences, and the team finds a connection that tethers all of them.

One of the cases involves Roy Clark, who is Jessica's brother and one of Eric's victims. He was convicted on circumstantial evidence and essentially railroaded by the judge, and Stabler is headed to talk to him personally and see if he can connect more dots. You can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

Sins of Our Fathers: "As Bell and the squad come up with a plan to bring the Westbrook case officially into their jurisdiction, Chief Bonner struggles with unanswered questions about her past and her beloved town. Stabler learns the outcome of his IAB investigation."

Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers. Dick Wolf, John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni, and Peter Jankowski serve as Executive Producers, with Amy Berg, Will Pascoe, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serving as Co-executive producers.

Law & Order airs at 8 PM EST on NBC and is followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM EST and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM EST.

