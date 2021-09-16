Law & Order Reveals New Preview Trailer for SVU and Organized Crime





Law & Order is gearing up for a big season 23 for both SVU and Organized Crime, which like last year will crossover a bit throughout the season. NBC has now released a brand new preview trailer to hype up the upcoming premieres, and in the new trailer, we get a look at what’s going on in the lives of Benson, Stabler, Rollins, Carisi, Kat, Finn, and the rest of the crew. For SVU, we get a glimpse of more Benson and Stabler, including Stabler checking on her after a wreck. We also get a look at some cases in the new season and of course more of the fan fave love story of Rollins and Carisi.

We then see what’s in store for Organized Crime, which reveals that Stabler will be going undercover inside of an Albanian gang, and he will have to push his limits to keep his cover. The leader of the gang is Vinnie Jones, who is new to the series. The show also welcomes Guillermo Diaz as a new member of the Organized Crime Unit, and there will be plenty more Benson and Stabler on that show as well.

There is still plenty to process and overcome regarding Elliot and Olivia’s relationship, and in Elliot’s world, Wheatley was taken to jail, but he’s still got power, and he used that power to poison his ex-wife, which is where Organized Crime season 1 ended.

https://twitter.com/lawandordertv/status/1438170746350571524?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

SVU will be saying goodbye however to Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, as sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23’s premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It’s unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don’t have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are. Hyder and Barnes have both confirmed their exits, but we don’t know why just yet.

Are you excited for the new seasons of SVU and Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!