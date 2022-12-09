Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over Rollisi's Surprise Wedding

Tonight's fall finale of Law & Order: SVU kicked off with a truly memorable moment for long-time fans of the show, which was a surprise wedding! Tonight is the final episode for Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, and while the episode will be bittersweet, it did at least start off with some great news. After Carisi (Peter Scanavino) called Olivia (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T), and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) to a room at the courthouse, he revealed that it was for a wedding, and Rollins would come out in a wedding dress. With the judge there as well Rollisi was officially married, and fans quickly started losing it at one of their favorite TV couples finally tying the knot.

As you can see starting on the next slide, many were shedding some tears and applauding the surprise wedding, and also felt like it fit these two characters perfectly. They were also quite surprised that the wedding took place early in the episode and not towards the end, though later it was teased that Rollins will be breaking the bad news of her departure to Liv.

We'll deal with that in due time though, so for now we can celebrate the couple's lovely wedding, and longtime fans are assuredly happy to finally see them together. It looks like the couple did get their happy ending after all