Lawmen: Bass Reeves Star Addresses Season 2 Possibilities

There is just one episode remaining in Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves and as the series heads into its finale next week, many fans have wondered if there will be a second season of the series following the life of legendary lawman Bass Reeves who was one of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi. While there hasn't been any official word yet as to what is next, series star and executive producer David Oyelowo is weighing in, noting that the plan is to go forward telling the stories of "other lawmen in history".

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter (via ScreenRant), Oyelowo said that the idea is that Lawmen will tell additional stories if they go forward with more seasons, specifically of other figures whose stories have fallen out of history.

"The idea, going forward, is to have other lawmen in history whose story should be told, who haven't been told, to have the opportunity to tell those stories," Oyelowo said. "I think there is a feeling, which I very much resonate with, that there is real potency and interest in telling stories of this nature about those who, for whatever reason, fell out of history unjustly. I'm a producer on those going forward; so, the idea is to keep the good work going."

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

"Bass Reeves was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life at an extraordinary time in American history," Oyelowo told Entertainment Weekly previously. "He was enslaved, he went on to fight in the Civil War, he escaped enslavement during that time, lived with Native Americans for a number of years where he learned a bunch of skills that became applicable when he went on to be a deputy marshal, and had a career that spanned nearly 40 years in law enforcement."

"My goal, my hope, my ambition for this has always been to have an opportunity to contextualize the contribution of Black People to this country in a way that colors outside of the lines of what we have normally seen," he said.

Who Stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.