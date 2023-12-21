Lawmen: Bass Reeves Star Casts Doubt on Continuing the Story in Season 2

With Lawmen: Bass Reeves having concluded, fans of the Paramount+ series are already wondering if there will be more of the legendary figure's story coming in a second season. After all, the finale left the story in 1877 and in an optimistic place for Reeves after he dealt with Esau Pierce and had returned home to his family with many years of service ahead of him. But while there are still plenty of stories from Reeves' life left to tell, series star and executive producer David Oyelowo is casting doubt on a second season telling the lawman's story; he's ready to pass the baton onto the next story to be told.

"We'll see," Oyelowo said (via Variety). "I mean, the reason it's called Lawmen: Bass Reeves is there's a real intention to showcase other stories and characters that are maybe even less known than his. That's certainly my hope. Hopefully, we've blown the hinges off the door for who walks in after us. There's plenty of other folks who built this country and were integral to what the West was. I have a voracious appetite; I'm very dedicated to the contextualization of Black life. There's so much more to do and say and celebrate, so I'm focused on those. For now, I'm passing the baton to whoever's got next."

Showrunner Chad Feehan Hopes There Will Be a Season 2 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves

While Oyelowo would like to tell other stories, Chad Feehan is hopeful that there will be a second season of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Feehan said in a previous interview that he feels like there are more stories to tell about the lawman.

"I'm also hopeful there's an appetite for more Bass Reeves so we can explore some of those great stories from later in his life in another iteration," Feehan said. "There's definitely meat on the bone."

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.