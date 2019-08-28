Legacies Casts New Sheriff and Son for Season 2

The CW’s Legacies has added two new cast members with the additions of Dawson’s Creek alum Bianca Kajlich and Why Women Kill‘s Leo Howard as Mystic Falls’ sheriff and her son.

According to TV Line, Kajlich will appear in a recurring role as Sheriff Mac described as “the human line of defense in a town regularly besieged by monsters. Despite a troubled past, she’s willing to open herself up to a new romance when the opportunity arises.” The character’s name is a nod to Magureite Macintyre who played Sheriff Forbes on The Vampire Diaries.

Howard will play her son, Ethan, who is described as a competitive athlete and good-hearted new student at Mystic Falls High School. Ethan will also have a sister, Maya, played by The Fosters‘ Bianca Santos with both Ethan and Maya having feelings for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). It’s a situation that should prove interesting as Russell has previously said she’d like to see how the character handles “traumatic situations and what that means for her relationships.

“I’d really like to see how Hope handles situations, traumatic situations, more on-screen,” she added. “Because after the death of her parents, we kind of did a time jump, and we didn’t really see that process, and I’d love to see that process explored a little bit more. And I’d also love to see the impact that it has on Hope and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) because she did it for them, so it’s kind of a beautiful and tragic dynamic that I’m really excited to see more of next year.”

Whatever state hope is in for Season 2, it also sounds like despite Malivore being defeated, the show’s dealing with fantastical creatures is far from over. Series creator Julie Plec said earlier this year that there are plenty more to explore.

“We’ve had conversations about demigods and demons and more fantastical creatures,” Plec told TV Line following the season finale. “We’ve also had conversations about creatures with historical implications and literary references. If a book has been written about a headless horseman, who’s to say that the headless horseman didn’t also exist in Malivore’s time?”

Howard and Kajlich are the latest casting updates for Legacies. It was previously announced that Thomas Doherty is joining the cast as the vampire Sebastian while Alexis Denisof is coming on as Professor Vardemus.