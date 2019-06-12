Legacies: Showrunner Julie Plec Teases New “Old” Vampire for Season 2

Legacies, the third show in The CW‘s The Vampire Diaries universe, spent most of its first season dealing with monsters and artifacts of myth and legend as the monsters descended upon the Salvatore School to collect the items that would unlock the biggest bad of all. While that plan was ultimately thwarted with its central character, Hope Mikaelson, sacrificing herself for the greater good in the season finale, showrunner Julie Plec has promised more fantastical creatures in Season 2 and now she’s confirming that one of those creatures will be a vampire — a very, very old one.

IN an interview with TV Guide, Plec teased the new vampire character but before you get excited that it could be a vampire character from The Vampire Diaries or even The Originals, you might want to hold off. It sounds like this vampire will be actually old — like 15th century old.

“We’re really excited about a new character that we’re introducing,” Plec said. “We really want to bring an old, old, old-world vampire. We made the rule for our school that the vampires who go to our school actually need to be teenagers… not hundreds of years [old] because then you get into some creepy math. But we want to introduce a vampire who kind of got desiccated when he was 17 in maybe the 15th century and now wakes up in the 21st century and realizes that all the rules of being a vampire have changed and that he does not fit into this very modern world.”

Of course, it won’t just be a vampire-out-of-time that the students at the Salvatore School will be dealing with. In an earlier interview, Plec explained that she hopes to include more creatures — especially unexpected ones.

“It’s certainly our intention, conceptually, to have a similar structure for the next season,” Plec said. “Without giving away too much about how or why, we definitely like the idea that things we wouldn’t expect to exist in our little Vampire Diaries universe keep knocking on the door of the Salvatore School and causing problems.”

Among those things from The Vampire Diaries that might come knocking? If Plec has her way it will be Kai Parker, the pretty evil uncle of the Saltzman twins played by Chris Wood.

Kai was the brother of Josie and Lizzie’s mother, Jo, and had siphoner powers just like the younger twins. However, he was also a sociopath who ultimately ended up banished into a prison world at in The Vampire Diaries‘ eighth and final season. And when it comes to seeing Wood’s reprise his role as Kai now that the new twins are discovering more about their fate — and having gotten their hands on a tool that could break him out of his prison world — it’s something Plec told Entertainment Weekly she’s keeping her fingers crossed for.

“It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox,” Plec said. “I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line, even if we just got to see him in one episode. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”