‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Showrunner Teases Young Donald Trump For Season 4

Monday night’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow featured the appearance of a young Barack Obama well before he was the 44th President of the United States. Now, showrunner Phil Klemmer is joking about another presidential appearance in the show’s fourth season.

This week in “Guest Starring John Noble), the Legends found themselves traveling back to Occidental College in the early 1980s where they had to save a young Barack “Barry” Obama (Lovell Adams-Gray) from Gorilla Grodd who was determined to kill the future president — complete with a tongue-in-cheek “make America Grodd again” reference. Fortunately for the timeline, Ray (Brandon Routh) was able to defeat Grodd and save Obama with Sara (Caity Lotz) even getting some sound advice from the future leader of the free world. In an interview with TV Line, Klemmer joked that having an Obama appearance might mean there’s a place for a young Donald Trump in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Um… I think you just guaranteed it,” Klemmer joked. “I’d love to see a mid-’80s Trump. It’d be a blast.”

While a 1980s Donald Trump is just wild enough that it might just work for Legends sometimes even the fun scenes don’t always make it to the show. Klemmer also revealed that at least part of the scenes with young Obama never made for a handful of production reasons and that they got very lucky with finding someone to play young Obama.

“We almost lost the scene where Sara went back and talked to him because we weren’t going to be able to make our days, we didn’t have enough money, and all the rest of that stuff,” Klemmer said. “There’s a certain point where you realize, ‘This scene doesn’t need to be in the show. This is totally gratuitous, us sending a little ‘love letter’ to the ex-president. But when I rewatched the episode last night, I was like ‘Thank God we did keep in that totally superfluous love letter to the ex-president. And thank God we found a performer in Vancouver who played such a convincing young Barack Obama.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.