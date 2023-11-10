Legends of Tomorrow Fans Offer to Fly James Gunn to the UK To Revive Series

DC's Legends of Tomorrow ended in 2022, its seventh season wrapping up on a cliffhanger as the show's heroes were taken to prison for "time crimes." The show, which followed a group of time-traveling, C-list superheroes, had become a cult favorite with a modest but incredibly passionate audience, who in the months since have done things like flying banners over Warner Bros.' studio lot and paying for billboards pleading with Warner Bros. to save the show around the globe. One notable result of all that passion? A Legends-specific fan convention, being held this week in Birmingham, UK.

One fan took to Twitter this morning with a deal for James Gunn: she would provide him with an "all-expenses paid" trip to the UK to come see the fans' passion at Starfury's The Ultimates 2023: Legends convention, if Gunn would bring the series back for a proper conclusion. After a brief chat, ComicBook.com can confirm that she is both serious about the offer, and that this one fan is not the only person who has a few bucks on the line if Gunn were to somehow see it and say yes. It's obviously unlikely to work, but it's a creative way of bringing attention to a now year-old "save our show" campaign.

You can see her tweet below.

Dear @JamesGunn I have been authorized to offer you an all-expense paid trip to the UK this weekend, you just have to pop into the @starfuryevents #LegendsCon2023 for 5 min and announce that #LegendsofTomorrow S8 (and/or movie) will be happening 🥰#SaveLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/4Jc282viW3 — asineth (@asineth) November 10, 2023

The series' cancellation came in close proximity to Gunn being hired as DC's new mastermind, so fans of Legends have been asking him to save it basically since his first day on the job.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote last November. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

The cancellations came at a weird time for fans, and a precarious time for Warner Bros; Warner was recently acquired by Discovery, headed by David Zaslav, a CEO who didn't worry about long-term damage to Discovery's brand when he saw that low-cost reality TV could make more money than the documentary and educational programming the company had been built on. At the same time, The CW was on the market, with Warner Bros. and Paramount ultimately selling most of the network to Nexstar, a company that owns hundreds of local TV stations and co-owns Food Network and Cooking Channel with Discovery.

That makes saving the show a complicated proposition, especially since the streaming rights are currently with Netflix, which complicates the idea of HBO Max swinging in to save the day (although we have our own ideas about how that could be sidestepped).

Legends fans are no strangers to having to say goodbye to beloved characters. Earlier in its final season, a number of former cast members returned for the series' 100th episode, in which a human version of the shipboard AI Gideon flashed back to "unseen" moments from the crew's past, with appearances by former stars like Victor Garber, Falk Hentschel, and Brandon Routh, all of whom had left the series previously. Matt Ryan, who played Constantine on the show for several years, left the character behind at the end of season six and has since been playing Gwyn Davies, a nervous, deeply traumatized World War I veteran who was key to the invention of time travel in the 1920s.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.