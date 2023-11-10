Legends of Tomorrow's Dominic Purcell Responds to Prison Break Reboot News

A new series "set in the world of" Prison Break is in the works from Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James.

Dominic Purcell is ready to say goodbye to Lincoln Burrows, his Prison Break character and the role that made him a household name. The star took to social media earlier this week to acknowledge producers' plans to make a Prison Break spinoff which will not involve Purcell or Wentworth Miller, Purcell's friend and collaborator who played Michael Scofield, Lincoln's brother and partner in escaping the authorities. Purcell had only kind words both for the producers of the new series and for the experience of working on Prison Break, thanking the fans for their years of support.

The original Prison Break ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2009. The end of the series was followed by The Final Break, a made-for-TV movie that wrapped up the dangling plot threads. In 2017, Miller and Purcell returned to the characters for a Prison Break miniseries.

"Prison Break was an extraordinary gift for me and those closest to me," Purcell posted to Instagram. "Especially my family. I was humbled mightily by its success here and globally. A one off. A rare occurrence. I was very lucky, that has never been lost on me."

He went on to thank fans, saying that the responses that the series has generated over the years was humbling.

You can see the full post below.

Last week, a report emerged that M.C. Mayans co-creator and showrunner Elgin James is in early development on a series described as a "new chapter set in the world of" the acclaimed show. There is no word yet on who else could be involved or who might star.

In the time since the 2017 revival miniseries, Miller, who is gay, has said he will no longer play straight characters in TV and film roles, and that as a result, he would not return to Prison Break.

"I'm out. Of PB," Miller posted to Instagram in 2020. "Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work."

In the days after the 2017 series wrapped up, Fox was reportedly exploring ideas for more stories -- either with Michael and Lincoln, or others in the world of the show. Nothing came to pass before Disney purchased Fox's entertainment assets in 2019, and the property -- like many others that Fox used to own -- has been in limbo since.