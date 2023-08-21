Legends of Tomorrow Star Dominic Purcell Just Married Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish

DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcelland Tish Cyrus, mother of Miley Cyrus are married. According to Just Jared (via Us Weekly), Purcell and Cyrus got married on Saturday in Malibu in a poolside ceremony. Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus were in attendance with the latter reportedly serving as maid of honor at the ceremony. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram back in April with Cyrus posting a set of photos featuring her engagement ring and the caption "A thousand times…. YES."

Cyrus and Purcell first announced their relationship in November 2022, also with an Instagram post. At that time, Cyrus shared a photo of herself with Cyrus on her Instagram Story. Cyrus had previously been married to Billy Ray Cyrus since 1990. The couple officially divorced in 2022. Purcell had previously been married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 with the couple divorcing in 2008.

Purcell Was Recently Cast in Cassino in Ischia

Earlier this year, it was announced that Purcell — who is best known for his role as Mick Rory in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break — had been cast as Nic Cassino in the upcoming film Cassino in Ischia. Purcell is replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the film after Stevenson passed away suddenly in May.

Cassino in Ischia is directed by Frank Ciota on a script from Joseph Ciota. The film centers on Nic Cassino, "a former action star who is knocked off his perch by the next generation of action heroes. In an attempt to revive his career, he travels to Italy to make the first ever 'Neo-Realist' action film with a down on his luck Italian director. When unresolved family struggles resurface, he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame."

Purcell played Mick Rory for six seasons on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, departing the series in the Season 6 finale. He had indicated that he would return periodically during the series' seventh season, but ultimately did not, though his character was mentioned multiple times. It was announced in April 2022 that DC's Legends of Tomorrow would end after seven seasons.

"I am leaving Legends of Tomorrow on a full-time basis," Purcell wrote at the time. "I will come back periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer. I haven't quit. My contract is up. 6 years not 7. I've never quit on a contract and never would. So, to all the fans, you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically."

Congratulations to the happy couple!