Limited Edition Twin Peaks Blu-ray Box Set Goes From Z to A

David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks television series will turn 30 years old in 2020, and what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a fully-loaded Blu-ray box set? Indeed, the massive 21-disc Twin Peaks: From Z to A box set includes the entire Twin Peaks saga along with six hours of new special features and a 4K Ultra HD disc that includes the original pilot and the extremely memorable Part 8 of The Return entitled “Gotta Light?”.

Additional details about the Twin Peaks box set (including the awesome Red Room packaging) can be found below, but the bottom line is this – only 25,000 will be produced, so you need to jump on it quickly. You can grab one on Amazon right now for $139.99 with shipping slated for December 10th. You won’t be charged until it ships, so it’s probably a good idea to lock one down while you can. If you miss it, a stripped down version is available on Blu-ray for $76.99 and DVD for $50.99 with shipping slated for October 15th.

The official press release outlines all of the features of Twin Peaks: From Z to A:

“TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A includes both seasons of the original series, with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot; A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: The Missing Pieces; never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series; a brand new interview with Kyle MacLachlan (Special Agent Dale Cooper) and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer); a newly produced featurette with Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran); full-length, unedited versions of a number of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar from A Limited Event Series; many special features from previous Twin Peaks releases; and a 4K UHD disc of both the original pilot newly-transferred from film elements and “Part 8″ of A Limited Event Series.”

Now, about that Red Room packaging…

“Once opened, a depiction of the infamous Red Room is revealed with its brown and crème chevron floor and brilliant red curtains. Sitting in front of the red curtain will be an exclusive die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer kissing Special Agent Dale Cooper. This acrylic figure comes inside a plastic display holder held in place by magnets. Fans will have the option of leaving the figure in place inside The Red Room environment or removing and displaying it elsewhere. The plastic holder can also serve as an easel to display individual images from The Red Room Gallery, a curated set of 5″ x 5″ printed cards depicting memorable moments in The Red Room. Each package will also contain an individually numbered collectible certificate.”

