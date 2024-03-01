Linda Hamilton Is Up for a Chuck Movie

It's been over a decade since Chuck went off the air, but series star Zachary Levi and some other members of the cast and crew have never given up hope on the idea of a revival or reunion movie. Now, you can add Resident Alien star Linda Hamilton to that crew. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the third season of the cult-favorite sci-fi show, Hamilton told us that she would love to work with the cast and crew of Chuck again, and that she loved playing Mary Bartowski, the mom to the titular Chuck (Levi) and his sister Ellie (Sarah Lancaster).

In the series, Chuck works at a big box electronics store until an estranged friend from college sends him a cryptic email. After opening it, Chuck is subjected to a series of subliminal images that implants a government supercomputer into his brain, then remotely nukes the computer so that all our nation's secrets are tied up in the brain of an average guy from California.

"I loved that show -- I really loved that show," Hamilton told ComicBook.com. "That would be sweet; I'd work with them again in a minute."

In terms of what made Chuck so special, Hamilton added, "The women were strong, and the men were funny. It was a nice kind of reversal of what we usually get."

Besides Levi, Lancaster, and Hamilton, Chuck starred Ryan McPartlin as Ellie's husband (affectionately nicknamed Captain Awesome by the other characters); Scott Bakula as Chuck and Ellie's dad; Yvonne Strahovsky and Adam Baldwin as Chuck's government handlers; and a diverse cast of talented actors including Brandon Routh, Tony Todd,

"Chuck fans are some of my favorite people in the world," Levi told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle last year. "They have buoyed my career so long and, and, and they continue to grow. I, I mean, we have been on every streaming platform at this point, and more and more people find it with each iteration, and, which is even more reason why I keep trying to make this darn Chuck movie. And I think I've convinced the people at Warner Bros. to let me do it at some point. I don't know when this is. I mean, this is all still kind of nascent stages, but Yeah. But Chuck fans are delightful. and the Shazam fans are delightful too. But you do get a lot of people that are not, that are, that are more comic book fans than let's say, even Zach fans or Shazam fans. And they're, they can be very critical sometimes, you know, like all the Chuck fans are fans, because they like to show, but then there are some purists within the comic book worlds that are like, 'well, you didn't do the version of Shazam that I wanted you to do, so I don't like what this…' There's only one version of Chuck."