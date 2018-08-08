Zachary Levi Wants To Do ‘Chuck’ Movies On Netflix

Zachary Levi says he wants to return to Chuck — but with Netflix producing one-off movies based on the fan-favorite NBC action comedy series.

“There are plans, but unfortunately they’re only my plans” @ZacharyLevi talks about how he would bring back Chuck #HVFF San Jose pic.twitter.com/vNGbQxlvmP — Heroes & Villains (@heroesfanfest) December 4, 2017

Levi added the show lends itself well to the same format as the James Bond movie series, which see the super spy operating in mostly self-contained adventures.

“I think Chuck is kind of a perfect premise to do those one-off installments, in the same way that Bond does it. Not to compare Chuck to Bond, but isn’t it really the same thing?” Levi joked. “But it’s a happy-go-lucky kind of sillier version of James Bond. We had our baddie of the week every week or sometimes the entire year. And that’s a way easier thing to get the whole band back together for.”

The series, which ran for five seasons on NBC, centered around computer whiz and electronics store employee Chuck Bartowski (Levi), who found himself enganged in frequent espionage and world-saving plots after becoming a human Intersect — a person endowed with a government server connected to the United State’s intelligence agencies implanted in their brain.

Chuck found himself working alongside CIA Agent Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), NSA Agent colonel John Casey (Adam Baldwin), and bumbling best friend Morgan Grimes (Joshua Gomez). Chuck kept most of his secrets from concerned older sister Ellie (Sarah Lancaster) and brother-in-law Devon (Ryan McPartlin), the six characters comprising Chuck’s main cast.

Levi says assembling the stars for another run of the television series is unlikely, but infrequent reunions that would require much shorter commitments could see Levi’s old co-stars return for more Chuck.

“Anybody who’s still waiting for a season six you need to stop waiting, stop asking, it’s not going to happen,” Levi said to laughs. “I don’t think the show needs a full season 6 or more than that, and I can’t get everybody back for that amount of time. What I can probably do is get everybody back together for, you know, six weeks at some point, and we can make a little Chuck movie. And if that goes well, then maybe we’ll do another one, and so on and so forth. So that’s what I’d love to do.”

Chuck ran for 91 episodes between 2007 and 2012.

Levi most recently appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as Asgardian warrior Fandral and lends his voice to Eugene in Disney’s Tangled: The Series. October saw the announcement that Levi won the role of superhero Shazam in New Line Cinema’s Shazam!, slated for an April 2019 release.

