Linda Hamilton Praises Resident Alien Showrunner and Co-Star Alan Tudyk

Resident Alien has become the most recent fan-favorite genre show to recruit legendary sci-fi actor Linda Hamilton -- and she seems pretty tickled about that. Speaking with ComicBook.com about the show's currently-ongoing third season, Hamilton praised both showrunner Chris Sheridan and series star Alan Tudyk, suggesting that while she doesn't like to watch her own performances, she can get some fun out of Resident Alien thanks to Tudyk and Sheridan, who keep her on her toes.

Hamilton is sometimes worried about her ability to keep up with Alan Tudyk's comic genius, but otherwise, she seems fully on board with the show, in which she plays a general deeply involved with the American response to alien threats.

"Chris Sheridan is a really, really amazing writer. I really do want to just give him a big plug everywhere I go," Hamilton said. "He's just amazing -- that he can write something that is funny and offbeat, and yet cuts right to the quick of deeper, philosophical questions, and what is humanity? Is humanity worth saving? And then, to switch right back into a funny moment. He's very gifted."

There was a tiny bit of critique in her love for Tudyk -- but only a tiny bit.

"It's a little more complex, working with Alan, for me. I don't really have the comedy chops," Hamilton said. "I'm not the funny girl, I'm the straight man, but comedy is timing, right?" Hamilton said. "And he will just improvise, or add something. You don't know when he's done. When are you allowed to talk? It's a subtle dynamic, but it has to work between two actors to make a scene funny. He's fine! He's funny, but I will sit there sort of like...that was so funny that once in a while, I've forgotten to be the General, and this look of 'Oh, he's adorable' will come across my face. My face says everything it feels -- I'm not sure that's a great thing -- so that appreciation for him will flicker across my face while I'm acting and it's like, 'Well, I've got to erase that,' but he's just a pleasure to watch, and to work with."

Of course, when we pointed out that she's a great straight man who enhances the comedy quite a bit, Hamilton had to admit that since Sheridan agreed with us, and she hasn't watched the show, she basically has to concede the point.

In the third season of Resident Alien, Harry (Tudyk) is determined to save the Earth from a coming invasion from a competing alien race. That sets up a fundamentally different dynamic for the former world conqueror, and represents the latest evolution of Harry's character.

Resident Alien airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.