Stranger Things: Linda Hamilton Jokes That Joining Season 5 "Ruined" the Series for Her

Stranger Things fans are looking forward to seeing genre icon Linda Hamilton enter the fray with the upcoming final season, and while Hamilton herself is understandably excited by the opportunity, she recently admitted that starring in the final season will "ruin" her enjoyment of the series as a fan. Given how much she enjoyed watching the first four seasons from the sidelines, this understandably put a bit of a hamper on how the show will be resolved, though it was seemingly a worthy sacrifice to get to be part of the sci-fi series. Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2025.

"I've watched every season with relish. I just love it ... So it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s," Hamilton shared with Us Weekly. "When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I'm in something ... It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching [Season 5]."

Just like in previous seasons, details of the storyline are being kept tightly under wraps, with Hamilton herself admitting that she was only given limited details about her character before taking on the role and also that she doesn't even currently know how the series ends.

"I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story. Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don't know how it ends," the actor confessed. "And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it's going to go. But that's to protect it from all of the people that want to know."

Luckily, Hamilton confirmed that those closest to her are being kept in the dark but aren't taking it personally, as she detailed, "I don't share, but I'm having a really good time. ... I have friends now that will text me and go, 'Where are you? Or you can't say?' But that's out of respect and love for the Duffer brothers."

Stay tuned for updates on the final season of Stranger Things before it premieres next year.

