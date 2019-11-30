Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Addresses Possible Miranda Return

Disney thrilled Lizzie McGuire fans when they announced that a sequel series would be heading to Disney+, and excitement for the show only heightened when it was revealed that Hilary Duff would be returning in the role of Lizzie. Since then we’ve learned that Adam Lamberg is also returning as Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, but there’s one more best friend unaccounted for, and that’s Lalaine Vergara-Paras, who played Miranda on the show. Duff was recently asked about Miranda, and here’s what she had to say.

TMZ approached Duff about the show and Gordo returning, where she revealed they just shot the first episode with him last week. When she was asked if there was anyone else she hopes will come back, Duff said “I can’t tell you that” and walked into a store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Duff wasn’t giving anything away, though odds are if Lalaine will come back and they can work it out Disney will make it happen. Miranda was a big part of the show, and fans will definitely want to see all three friends together once more.

Recently Lalaine posted a photo from Lizzie McGuire on her Instagram that featured all three friends and their signatures, so it seems she still holds a fondness for the series. Hopefully, that means there’s a return somewhere in the future.

The show also adds another original project with a built-in fanbase to the new streaming service, and Disney couldn’t be more thrilled.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when the family’s casting was first announced. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, continued. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

Are you excited for Lizzie McGuire? Let us know in the comments!