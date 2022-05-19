Lizzie McGuire Fans Lament Lost Reboot

Lizzie McGuire is trending on Twitter, but not for the reason you would expect. One joke about someone's fashion sense led to a number of users remembering the reboot and its failure to launch. It wasn't that long ago that Disney+ was getting the show on the road and a big part of their plans was Lizzie McGuire's continuing adventures. Social media was absolutely humming when Hilary Duff was coming back to reprise her role. However, as many people pointed out when the project was announced, finding somewhere to slot the reboot was going to be a tall task. Disney+ is a lot like a one-stop shop for family entertainment. What happens when Lizzie encounters real world problems that a woman her age would deal with? Clearly, these concerns were made clear during the development and things stalled. Maybe Duff will come back one day, but it's hard to know at this point.

The series star talked about how the approach to her character would have to change during an interview with Women's Health. "She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Hilary said. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

i’m still never forgiving disney for what they took from us…the lizzie mcguire reboot. i think about it about every 2 months pic.twitter.com/a8MLQH62ni — 🌼 emily 🌼 (@emilyiliwys) May 19, 2022

