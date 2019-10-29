Disney+ Reveals First Look at Lizzie McGuire Revival

There’s certainly no shortage of exciting content coming to the Disney+ streaming service, between the decades-long backlog of existing content and a slew of original series and films. One announcement that has particularly excited fans is news of a Lizzie McGuire revival, which will see Hilary Duff reprising her role as the beloved titular character. Details – and returning guest stars – have begun to be announced for the series, and now we have the first look at the series’ production. On Tuesday, the official Disney+ Twitter account shared a photo of Duff in costume as Lizzie McGuire in New York City, while holding a cumbersome-looking stuffed alpaca.

Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production. pic.twitter.com/5h7ONvGPm9 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 29, 2019

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year, and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival earlier this year. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.) There is no word yet on whether or not LaLaine and Adam Lamberg will return as Lizzie’s best friends, Miranda and Gordo.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when the family’s casting was first announced. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, continued. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

What do you think of the first look at the Lizzie McGuire sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!