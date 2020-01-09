Lizzie McGuire Showrunner Leaves Disney+ Revival After Filming Two Episodes

Of all of the original content set to hit Disney+ within the next year, fans are especially excited to see how the Lizzie McGuire revival comes together. The revival will see Hilary Duff returning to her iconic Disney Channel role, in a series that is set to update Lizzie and her friends and family for a whole new era. Unfortunately, it looks like a key player in Lizzie‘s original run will no longer be part of the revival. According to a new report from Variety, Lizzie creator Terri Minsky has stepped away from her showrunner and executive producer role in the revival, reportedly due to creative differences.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson explained. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Production on the Lizzie revival has reportedly been put on hiatus, partially so a new showrunner can be found for the revival. Duff is currently on her honeymoon in Mozambique, after her recent nuptials to Matthew Koma.

The new Lizzie McGuire is slated to pick up as Hilary Duff’s title character is just about to turn 30. Lizzie will navigate the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, some new ones, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.

“Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody’s best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal and I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s,” Duff said in a recent interview. “All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

“Her career at the start of the show is an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator,” Duff said. “You know we toyed around with her being like a fashion designer because obviously that was a big part of the show and I’m like ‘I think that’s too obvious you know’, so she has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn’t totally found her way and that’s going to be a part of the journey.”

Also returning for the series are Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members, and Adam Lamberg as Lizzie’s best friend and eventual love interest, Gordo. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.)

The Lizzie McGuire revival is set to debut on Disney+ in 2020.